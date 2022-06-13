NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs3.99 per unit
Web Desk
02:01 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday approved a hike in the price of electricity by Rs3.99 per unit.

Announced under the head of monthly fuel price adjustment for April, it will apply to all customers except Karachi-Electric and lifeline.

Earlier this month, NEPRA had approved a massive increase of Rs7.91 per unit in the electricity tariffs.

The depreciation of the rupee and rising oil prices in the international market have been cited as reasons for the tariff hike.

