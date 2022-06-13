Taimur Saleem Jhagra presents Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's budget for FY2022-23
Taimur Saleem Jhagra presents Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's budget for FY2022-23
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister of for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra is presenting the provincial budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 with expected volume of over Rs1,300 billion.

The provincial government would recommend an increase of 15% increase in salaries and pensions while Rs545 billion would be set aside for salaries and pensions.

It would set aside Rs68.50 billion for Anti-terrorism operations, while Rs222 billion would be allocated to merged districts of former FATA.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan-led government has set tax collection target at Rs80 billion for next fiscal year, reports said, adding that Rs200 billion would be allocated for tribal districts.

Rs350 billion would be allocated to developmental projects in the province while Rs210 would be set aside for miscellaneous expenses.

The government would allocate Rs90 billion to complete the ongoing 653 projects in the province.

It also aims at establishing over 200 Science and IT labs across the province, while 164 basic health units and 15 hospitals would be build in tribal districts.

