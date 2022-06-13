Brother of Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor detained after drug raid
03:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Brother of Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor detained after drug raid
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth has been reportedly detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party on Sunday night.

The son of veteran Indian actor Shakti Kapoor was amongst the people who were suspected to have consumed drugs.

According to a report in India Today, the Bengaluru Police acted on a tip-off and reportedly raided a hotel on MG Road where the party was taking place. The police suspected a few people and the samples were sent for testing. Siddhanth's sample tested positive along with six others.

Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside. 

Back in 2020, Shraddha Kapoor was among those who were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case over alleged possession of drugs.

