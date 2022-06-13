Brother of Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor detained after drug raid
Share
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth has been reportedly detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party on Sunday night.
The son of veteran Indian actor Shakti Kapoor was amongst the people who were suspected to have consumed drugs.
According to a report in India Today, the Bengaluru Police acted on a tip-off and reportedly raided a hotel on MG Road where the party was taking place. The police suspected a few people and the samples were sent for testing. Siddhanth's sample tested positive along with six others.
Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside.
Back in 2020, Shraddha Kapoor was among those who were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case over alleged possession of drugs.
Whose birthday Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating in ... 03:20 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is quite fond of her pet dog and she often drops adorable pictures of the duo on her ...
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistani rupee hits record low against US dollar, slides to 204 for ...05:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan overtake India in latest ICC ODI rankings after clean sweep ...04:44 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
-
- 'Faltu Pyar' - Hasan Raheem and Natasha Noorani's collaboration set ...03:52 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Brother of Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor detained after drug raid03:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
-
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022