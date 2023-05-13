Asim Azhar, Abdul Hannan postpone release of new songs amid political turmoil

Renowned singers Asim Azhar and Abdul Hannan have decided to postpone the release of their highly anticipated songs in solidarity with the Pakistani nation, which is reeling from a critical law and order situation in the country.

The ongoing political crisis in Pakistan and the escalating tensions among the army, the ruling coalition and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have prompted the artists to prioritise people's well-being over their music careers.

Asim Azhar has been eagerly preparing to unveil a collaborative single with a female artist, generating significant excitement among his fans.

However, he took to his Instagram Stories to express his hesitation in releasing and promoting new music during these turbulent times. Azhar conveyed his sincere desire for love and tolerance to prevail, highlighting the responsibility of artists in fostering unity. He reassured his fans that the delay would be worthwhile, promising them a truly memorable musical experience.

"Dear fans, I understand you've been waiting for an update on the new single. But given the situation in my country [Pakistan], I believe it's inappropriate to release or promote anything until normalcy is restored. As artists, we strive for love and tolerance in our surroundings. I pray for everyone's well-being. Stay tuned, I promise it will be worth it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Likewise, Abdul Hannan had been anticipating the release of his song "Aankhon Aankhon Mein." However, the recent events unfolding in Pakistan deeply affected him, leading him to reschedule. He shared the news on his Instagram Stories, stating, "In light of recent events, the release has been postponed. My heart bleeds for the country and its people. I long for better times."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Hannan (@abdulhannanmusic)

On the work front, Azhar has a diverse range of successful songs under his belt including Dard, Mahi Aaja, Ehd e Wafa OST, Tayyar Hain, Ishqiya OST, Tasveer OST, Humraah, Sassi, Tum Tum and Soneya.