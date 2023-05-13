Search

Lifestyle

Asim Azhar, Abdul Hannan postpone release of new songs amid political turmoil

Web Desk 06:48 PM | 13 May, 2023
Asim Azhar, Abdul Hannan postpone release of new songs amid political turmoil
Source: Instagram

Renowned singers Asim Azhar and Abdul Hannan have decided to postpone the release of their highly anticipated songs in solidarity with the Pakistani nation, which is reeling from a critical law and order situation in the country.

The ongoing political crisis in Pakistan and the escalating tensions among the army, the ruling coalition and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have prompted the artists to prioritise people's well-being over their music careers.

Asim Azhar has been eagerly preparing to unveil a collaborative single with a female artist, generating significant excitement among his fans.

However, he took to his Instagram Stories to express his hesitation in releasing and promoting new music during these turbulent times. Azhar conveyed his sincere desire for love and tolerance to prevail, highlighting the responsibility of artists in fostering unity. He reassured his fans that the delay would be worthwhile, promising them a truly memorable musical experience.

"Dear fans, I understand you've been waiting for an update on the new single. But given the situation in my country [Pakistan], I believe it's inappropriate to release or promote anything until normalcy is restored. As artists, we strive for love and tolerance in our surroundings. I pray for everyone's well-being. Stay tuned, I promise it will be worth it." 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Likewise, Abdul Hannan had been anticipating the release of his song "Aankhon Aankhon Mein." However, the recent events unfolding in Pakistan deeply affected him, leading him to reschedule. He shared the news on his Instagram Stories, stating, "In light of recent events, the release has been postponed. My heart bleeds for the country and its people. I long for better times."

On the work front, Azhar has a diverse range of successful songs under his belt including Dard, Mahi Aaja, Ehd e Wafa OST, Tayyar Hain, Ishqiya OST, Tasveer OST, Humraah, Sassi, Tum Tum and Soneya.

WATCH – Asim Azhar releases first song from his international collaboration

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Lollywood celebrates Imran Khan's release from NAB custody

10:41 PM | 12 May, 2023

Minal Khan announced collab with Asim Jofa

04:21 PM | 12 May, 2023

Jemima expresses her relief over Imran Khan’s release

07:55 PM | 11 May, 2023

Celebs lament police assault on PTI supporter amid clashes over Imran Khan’s arrest

04:55 PM | 10 May, 2023

Hajra Yamin raises temperature with new bold photoshoot

02:15 PM | 9 May, 2023

SRK announces new release date for 'Jawan', makes Bollywood shuffle schedules

12:49 AM | 9 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Here's how much losses Pakistan suffered during PTI protests

09:29 PM | 13 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th May 2023

09:03 AM | 13 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 13, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 295.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.17
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.36
Indian Rupee INR 3.53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.80
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.92 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 13, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,300 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: