WATCH – Asim Azhar releases first song from his international collaboration

Bonafide Pakistani music artist Asim Azhar has just released the first song from his debut international collaboration with a Norwegian singer, and the internet is in love!

The 26-year-old star, whose illustrious career speaks volumes of his vocal power house, has managed to bag a global collab adding more under his belt, and the very first track is a masterpiece in itself.

With his latest venture, titled Darkest Hour, Azhar is inching closer to cement himself among internationally recognized Pakistani musicians, and his recent social media post is just the beginning.

Taking to Instagram, the Tum Tum crooner posted a short clip of himself and Astrid S singing their hearts out to the melodious beats and impressionable words. The post received an overwhelmingly positive response from social media users.

For the unversed, Azhar is currently touring the United States and the United Kingdom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

With hundreds of thousands of likes, netizens left heartfelt comments for the signers.

On the professional front, Azhar's discography recently witnessed the additions of multiple singles including Mahi Aaja, Soneya, Tum Tum, Tayyar Hain, Ishqiya, Tasveer and many more.