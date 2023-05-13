BISE Lahore announces schedule for postponed papers of ninth grade

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore, on Saturday announced revised schedule of three papers of ninth class postponed due to law and order situation during recent PTI protests.

The paper of Tarjama-Tul-Quran (Compulsory)/Ethics (for Non-Muslims) will be held on May 17 while the paper of chemistry/General Science will be taken on May 18.

As per the revised schedule, Islamiyat (Compulsory) paper will be held on May 19.

“The students will be sent SMS at their mobile numbers given in their admission forms. The practical schedule will also be revised accordingly by the respective BISEs as per their date-sheet. Students will be able to give their papers at already allotted examination centers according to their groups; with old roll number slips as well as revised roll number slips can also be downloaded online from the official websites of the Board,” read the notification.