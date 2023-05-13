British Council announces update for O/A levels exams in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – British Council announced that all the Cambridge exams in Pakistan will be resumed from May 15 (Monday) onwards.

In a statement on Friday, officials said Cambridge exams both morning and evening shifts will continue as per schedule across the South Asian nation from Monday.

British Council maintained that the decision was made after evaluating the situation carefully, and keeping in mind their duty of care to ensure the safety of the candidates, their parents and staff members in the event of any unforeseen incident.

Country Director Pakistan at Cambridge University Uzma Yousuf said “Cancelling the exams on 10, 11 and 12 May has been a difficult decision for the British Council. Your safety and well-being come first, and that’s why this decision was taken”.

She said “Our team is continuously monitoring the situation, and we will keep you updated as we have more information. We are completely committed to providing a safe and secure environment for you to sit for your exams.”

Earlier this week, British Council canceled O and A level exams which were scheduled to be held on May 10, 12 amid the violent clashes across the country following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The sudden arrest of the ousted premier sparked demonstrations across Pakistan, and widespread internet outages were reported while supporters and leaders of the former ruling party clashed with law enforcement personnel in parts of the country, which even forced authorities to close all educational institutions.