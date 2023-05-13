Search

Here’s why social media apps are still not working despite internet restoration in Pakistan

Web Desk 11:12 AM | 13 May, 2023
Here’s why social media apps are still not working despite internet restoration in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The federal government late on Friday announced to restore mobile broadband services across Pakistan, but users are still facing difficulty in accessing social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As people are struggling to reconnect with each other on these platforms, a spokesperson of the country’s telecom authority told local media that they have not got any directives from the government about the restoration of social media apps.

Amid the violent clashes, social media users, especially digital content creators, bloggers, and IT experts lamented the continued ban on social media.

Following days of unrest, the crisis-hit country bears huge losses and that's in a time when the economy is in a nosedive. Reports suggest that telecom operators witnessed a loss of nearly Rs2.5 billion in revenue. The huge amount is just an estimate from one sector and the overall economic loss is said to be over Rs10 billion.

Earlier this week, major social media networks were all down amid widespread protests following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, who now secured two weeks bail from Islamabad High Court.

PTA starts restoring mobile broadband, internet services

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced suspending mobile broadband and internet services across the country on the instructions of the interior ministry, leaving people in anguish.

