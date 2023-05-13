Here’s why social media apps are still not working despite internet restoration in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The federal government late on Friday announced to restore mobile broadband services across Pakistan, but users are still facing difficulty in accessing social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As people are struggling to reconnect with each other on these platforms, a spokesperson of the country’s telecom authority told local media that they have not got any directives from the government about the restoration of social media apps.
Amid the violent clashes, social media users, especially digital content creators, bloggers, and IT experts lamented the continued ban on social media.
Following days of unrest, the crisis-hit country bears huge losses and that's in a time when the economy is in a nosedive. Reports suggest that telecom operators witnessed a loss of nearly Rs2.5 billion in revenue. The huge amount is just an estimate from one sector and the overall economic loss is said to be over Rs10 billion.
Earlier this week, major social media networks were all down amid widespread protests following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, who now secured two weeks bail from Islamabad High Court.
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced suspending mobile broadband and internet services across the country on the instructions of the interior ministry, leaving people in anguish.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 13, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.80
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.92
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,300 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
