Pakistan

Six terrorists killed as FC compound in Balochistan cleared after hours long battle

12:15 PM | 13 May, 2023
Six terrorists killed as FC compound in Balochistan cleared after hours long battle
RAWALPINDI – Security forces have completed clearance operation at FC Compound in Muslim Bagh area of Northern Balochistan as all the six terrorists were killed. 

The ISPR said the clearance operation also involved rescue of hostages as well as saving three families from a residential block. It added that the terrorists had not even spared children of their horrendous approach.

The military’s media wing said that necessary intelligence follow-up will continue to trace their linkages and arrest the facilitators and expose their sponsors.

In the process of clearance operation, seven sons of the soil including a civilian embraced martyrdom while another six individuals including a woman sustained injuries.

The ISPR said the security forces remain determined to thwart all attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 13, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 295.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.17
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.36
Indian Rupee INR 3.53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.80
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.92 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 13, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,300 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610

