Six terrorists killed as FC compound in Balochistan cleared after hours long battle

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have completed clearance operation at FC Compound in Muslim Bagh area of Northern Balochistan as all the six terrorists were killed.

The ISPR said the clearance operation also involved rescue of hostages as well as saving three families from a residential block. It added that the terrorists had not even spared children of their horrendous approach.

The military’s media wing said that necessary intelligence follow-up will continue to trace their linkages and arrest the facilitators and expose their sponsors.

In the process of clearance operation, seven sons of the soil including a civilian embraced martyrdom while another six individuals including a woman sustained injuries.

The ISPR said the security forces remain determined to thwart all attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.