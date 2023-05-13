Pakistani forces gun down five terrorists in Balochistan operation

QUETTA – Pakistan’s security forces eliminated five terrorists who stormed a check post in the Hoshab area the previous night, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said “Having successfully repulsed the distant fire raid, security forces pursued the escaping terrorists into the nearby mountains of Balore using aerial surveillance means”.

The statement said, as a follow-up during an encircling operation launched to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between militants and a party of armed forces personnel.

During the gunfire, five terrorists have been sent to hell so far and a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered. The operation, however, continues to track a few fleeing terrorists into adjoining areas, ISPR said.

The military’s media wing reaffirmed that security forces remain determined to thwart any attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan, in step with the nation. Army played a critical role in protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.