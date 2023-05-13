Schools, colleges reopen in Punjab after three days of shutdown

ISLAMABAD – All educational institutions have been reopened today on Saturday, three days after the government decided brief shutdown amid brutal clashes between PTI supporters and police.

Punjab Education Department notified the reopening of all educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities however, academic activities will be fully restored from Monday.

It was reported that educational institutions saw short attendance as only a few students attends classes while others enjoy the long weekend.

Earlier this week, educational institutions were shut down amid violent protests across the country’s most populated region as several people died while hundreds injured as a result of the violence, while the law and order situation seemed uncertain.