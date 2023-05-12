PTA starts restoring mobile broadband, internet services

ISLAMABAD – Mobile internet and broadband services are now operational across Pakistan after a three-day closure.
The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority had suspended internet services across the country on Wednesday and said will remain suspended for an indefinite period amid ongoing protests of PTI supporters against the arrest of Imran Khan.
The authority, in a statement, said the decision to suspend the mobile broadband services was taken at the directives of Ministry of Interior.
Majority of users in Pakistan were unable to access Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media apps as they were all down due to widespread protests in various parts of the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|769.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|42.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944
|951
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.