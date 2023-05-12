PTA starts restoring mobile broadband, internet services

ISLAMABAD – Mobile internet and broadband services are now operational across Pakistan after a three-day closure.

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority had suspended internet services across the country on Wednesday and said will remain suspended for an indefinite period amid ongoing protests of PTI supporters against the arrest of Imran Khan.

The authority, in a statement, said the decision to suspend the mobile broadband services was taken at the directives of Ministry of Interior.

Majority of users in Pakistan were unable to access Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media apps as they were all down due to widespread protests in various parts of the country.