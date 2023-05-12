Search

Lifestyle

Lollywood celebrates Imran Khan's release from NAB custody

Noor Fatima 10:41 PM | 12 May, 2023
Lollywood celebrates Imran Khan's release from NAB custody
Source: Imran Khan PTI (Instagram)

Following the havoc ensued by the 'illegal' and 'unlawful' arrest of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and his subsequent release, the nation has gone through a rollercoaster of emotions in a short span. Now that the cricketer-turned-politician is out, Pakistanis are over the moon, and the entertainment fraternity didn't stay behind. 

A majority of artists are celebrating Khan's release and taking to their social media platforms to express their joy. From Syra Yusuf to Imran Abbas to Asad Siddiqui, there are a number of stars who have shown their staunch support and expressed contentment over the PTI Chairman's release.    

Sitara aur Mehrunissa star Atiqa Odho took to Instagram to express her gratitude over Khan's release stating that she is "Praying that Allah protects #ImranKhan and helps him succeed in his efforts for #Pakistan." Adding that "no one deserves to be treated the way he's being treated for just trying to break shackles of misery for our nation," Odho remarked that nobody is perfect and Khan may have "many faults but his heart has always been in the right place" for which people "must support him through his ordeals."

"Others talk while he walks the talk," the actress emhasized, concluding that the mistreatment "for being sincere is an injustice we [the people] must never accept as citizens of this great country."

Sharing a picture of Khan with a text that reads, "May Allah protect the one who stood up for the honor of His Holy Prophet and succeed him in every field," Actor Imran Abbas requested his fans to "Say Aameen." 

Actress Armeena Khan is elated to know that Khan is "alive and well" after all the turmoil. Taking to Twitter, Khan shared, "Whatever the future brings, for now It’s nice to see Mr. Khan alive and well."   

Actress Syra Yusuf took to Instagram story section and wrote, "And I believe, along with other things Allah gave me this opportunity to specifically pray for him, his safety and for my beloved country and it's people. May we stand together, rise together and break the chains out of fascism."

Actor Asad Siddiqui shared an Islamic reference to share his opinion on the on-going situation in the country.

Although Pakistani model Fouzia Aman was grateful for Khan, she took to Instagram to prompt her fans to spare a moment and ponder over the fact that "women in this crises have been mistreated, and arrested, held against their will as well." The model requested the nation to start holding people "accountable for their actions."   

Jemima expresses her relief over Imran Khan’s release

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Rakhi Sawant urges Pakistanis to protest against Imran Khan’s arrest

08:18 PM | 12 May, 2023

Minal Khan announced collab with Asim Jofa

04:21 PM | 12 May, 2023

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with baby boy

06:57 PM | 12 May, 2023

Jemima expresses her relief over Imran Khan’s release

07:55 PM | 11 May, 2023

Maya Ali appeals Imran Khan to protest sensibly

07:41 PM | 10 May, 2023

Celebs lament police assault on PTI supporter amid clashes over Imran Khan’s arrest

04:55 PM | 10 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Lollywood celebrates Imran Khan's release from NAB custody

10:41 PM | 12 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 12, 2023

09:23 AM | 12 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 769.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.16
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 42.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944 951
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 12, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 233,400 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: