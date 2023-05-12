Lollywood celebrates Imran Khan's release from NAB custody

Following the havoc ensued by the 'illegal' and 'unlawful' arrest of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and his subsequent release, the nation has gone through a rollercoaster of emotions in a short span. Now that the cricketer-turned-politician is out, Pakistanis are over the moon, and the entertainment fraternity didn't stay behind.

A majority of artists are celebrating Khan's release and taking to their social media platforms to express their joy. From Syra Yusuf to Imran Abbas to Asad Siddiqui, there are a number of stars who have shown their staunch support and expressed contentment over the PTI Chairman's release.

Sitara aur Mehrunissa star Atiqa Odho took to Instagram to express her gratitude over Khan's release stating that she is "Praying that Allah protects #ImranKhan and helps him succeed in his efforts for #Pakistan." Adding that "no one deserves to be treated the way he's being treated for just trying to break shackles of misery for our nation," Odho remarked that nobody is perfect and Khan may have "many faults but his heart has always been in the right place" for which people "must support him through his ordeals."

"Others talk while he walks the talk," the actress emhasized, concluding that the mistreatment "for being sincere is an injustice we [the people] must never accept as citizens of this great country."

Sharing a picture of Khan with a text that reads, "May Allah protect the one who stood up for the honor of His Holy Prophet and succeed him in every field," Actor Imran Abbas requested his fans to "Say Aameen."

Actress Armeena Khan is elated to know that Khan is "alive and well" after all the turmoil. Taking to Twitter, Khan shared, "Whatever the future brings, for now It’s nice to see Mr. Khan alive and well."

Whatever the future brings, for now It’s nice to see Mr. Khan alive and well. ???? — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) May 11, 2023

Actress Syra Yusuf took to Instagram story section and wrote, "And I believe, along with other things Allah gave me this opportunity to specifically pray for him, his safety and for my beloved country and it's people. May we stand together, rise together and break the chains out of fascism."

Actor Asad Siddiqui shared an Islamic reference to share his opinion on the on-going situation in the country.

Although Pakistani model Fouzia Aman was grateful for Khan, she took to Instagram to prompt her fans to spare a moment and ponder over the fact that "women in this crises have been mistreated, and arrested, held against their will as well." The model requested the nation to start holding people "accountable for their actions."