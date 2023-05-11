Jemima expresses her relief over Imran Khan’s release

Jemima Goldsmith, the film producer and former wife of ex-prime minister Imran Khan, expressed her joy over the Supreme Court's decision to release the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.
Khan had been arrested by Rangers personnel on Tuesday from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises based on a warrant issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
After the IHC deemed Khan's arrest as "lawful," the PTI approached the Supreme Court seeking his release. On Thursday, the top court declared Khan's arrest as "unlawful" and ordered his immediate release.
In response to this development, Goldsmith, who resides in the United Kingdom with her sons, took to Twitter and expressed her relief, stating, "Finally sense has prevailed." She accompanied her tweet with a folded hands emoji and the Pakistani flag.
Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is currently under investigation by the NAB regarding a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which allegedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.
The charges claim that Khan and the other accused improperly utilized Rs50 billion (190 million pounds at the time) sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government. Additionally, they are accused of receiving undue benefits, including over 458 canals of land, to establish Al Qadir University in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa.
Khan's arrest occurred during his appearance at the IHC for hearings on his bail petitions in other cases. Following his arrest, violent protests erupted across the country, leading to the loss of at least eight lives and significant damage to infrastructure.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 11, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,400 on Thursday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
