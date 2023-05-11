Search

Jemima expresses her relief over Imran Khan’s release

07:55 PM | 11 May, 2023
Source: Instagram

Jemima Goldsmith, the film producer and former wife of ex-prime minister Imran Khan, expressed her joy over the Supreme Court's decision to release the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

Khan had been arrested by Rangers personnel on Tuesday from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises based on a warrant issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

After the IHC deemed Khan's arrest as "lawful," the PTI approached the Supreme Court seeking his release. On Thursday, the top court declared Khan's arrest as "unlawful" and ordered his immediate release.

In response to this development, Goldsmith, who resides in the United Kingdom with her sons, took to Twitter and expressed her relief, stating, "Finally sense has prevailed." She accompanied her tweet with a folded hands emoji and the Pakistani flag.

Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is currently under investigation by the NAB regarding a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which allegedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

The charges claim that Khan and the other accused improperly utilized Rs50 billion (190 million pounds at the time) sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government. Additionally, they are accused of receiving undue benefits, including over 458 canals of land, to establish Al Qadir University in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa.

Khan's arrest occurred during his appearance at the IHC for hearings on his bail petitions in other cases. Following his arrest, violent protests erupted across the country, leading to the loss of at least eight lives and significant damage to infrastructure.

At Supreme Court, Imran Khan urges PTI workers to remain peaceful

