At Supreme Court, Imran Khan urges PTI workers to remain peaceful

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has urged his supporters to stay peaceful and refrain from causing any harm to the country.
He made a statement while still in court after the order was passed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial on Thursday, terming his arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case as unlawful and ordering his immediate release.
Khan was brought to the court amid tight security on the orders of the apex court that earlier ordered the Islamabad IGP to produce the former premier in the court in one hour. The three-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case and announced the verdict.
In the courtroom, Khan emphasized that their only objective was to have elections in the country and urged his followers to remain calm and peaceful. He told the court that his lawyers had informed him about the chaos and anarchy prevailing in the country.
Imran expressed his disappointment at the injustice he faced despite approaching the court for justice. He claimed that instead of receiving justice, he was brutally attacked with batons. He lamented that even criminals are not treated in such a manner, let alone someone who has approached the court for justice.
He further added that he was not aware of the situation in the country as he was apprehended as if he was a terrorist. Imran Khan emphasized that he was not responsible for the protests and asked how he could be held accountable for something that he had no involvement in.
