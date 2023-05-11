Search

PakistanTop News

At Supreme Court, Imran Khan urges PTI workers to remain peaceful

Web Desk 07:40 PM | 11 May, 2023
At Supreme Court, Imran Khan urges PTI workers to remain peaceful

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has urged his supporters to stay peaceful and refrain from causing any harm to the country.

He made a statement while still in court after the order was passed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial on Thursday, terming his arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case as unlawful and ordering his immediate release.

Khan was brought to the court amid tight security on the orders of the apex court that earlier ordered the Islamabad IGP to produce the former premier in the court in one hour. The three-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case and announced the verdict.

In the courtroom, Khan emphasized that their only objective was to have elections in the country and urged his followers to remain calm and peaceful. He told the court that his lawyers had informed him about the chaos and anarchy prevailing in the country.

Imran expressed his disappointment at the injustice he faced despite approaching the court for justice. He claimed that instead of receiving justice, he was brutally attacked with batons. He lamented that even criminals are not treated in such a manner, let alone someone who has approached the court for justice.

He further added that he was not aware of the situation in the country as he was apprehended as if he was a terrorist. Imran Khan emphasized that he was not responsible for the protests and asked how he could be held accountable for something that he had no involvement in.

Supreme Court orders to release Imran Khan, terms arrest by NAB as 'illegal'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Jemima expresses her relief over Imran Khan’s release

07:55 PM | 11 May, 2023

Bushra Bibi, physician Dr Faisal permitted to meet Imran Khan

03:19 PM | 11 May, 2023

Efforts being made for Imran Khan’s well-being, President Alvi conveys to ex-PM’s sisters 

02:25 PM | 11 May, 2023

Supreme Court orders to release Imran Khan, terms arrest by NAB as 'illegal'

01:23 PM | 11 May, 2023

SHC seeks progress report from FIA in Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan defamation case

01:38 PM | 11 May, 2023

Gilgit-Baltistan CM put under house arrest in Islamabad amid PTI protests

12:57 PM | 11 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Jemima expresses her relief over Imran Khan’s release

07:55 PM | 11 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 10th May 2023 

09:15 AM | 11 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 11, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 193.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 11, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,400 on Thursday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: