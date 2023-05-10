British Council cancels O/A level exams in Pakistan amid nationwide protests

ISLAMABAD – The British Council has canceled O and A level exams which were scheduled to be held today on May 10 amid the unrest in the country following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.
The sudden arrest of the ousted premier sparked demonstrations across Pakistan, and widespread internet outages were reported while supporters and leaders of the former ruling party clashed with law enforcement personnel in parts of the country, which even forced authorities to close all educational institutions.
A communique shared by British Council said the decision to cancel all exams was made after carefully evaluating the situation and to ensure the safety of our candidates, their parents, and staff members in the event of any untoward incident.
It further maintained that students who will not be able to sit in today’s exam will get marks on the basis of the other exam of the same subject.
For the upcoming papers, Cambridge officials announced that they would decide about those papers after watching the situation in the country. The statement said British Council will decide whether to cancel or go ahead with any exam on a day-to-day basis.
Meanwhile, the IELTS English language test and exams at the University of London have also been cancelled.
Khan’s expected arrest prompted widespread protests across Pakistan, and widespread internet outages were reported. PTI workers also attacked military sites, a rare sight that stunned social media users.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287
|289.5
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 2232,800
|PKR 2,730
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.