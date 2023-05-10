Sumbul Iqbal is a chic babe in latest Instagram photos

Lollywood actress, Sumbul Iqbal's recently shared a carousel of scintillating pictures on Instagram. With her 3.5 million followers on social media platforms, the Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga 2 star is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the internet. Keeping in view her grandeur and stardom, the 32-year-old diva doesn't forget to treat her fans with her drop-dead gorgeousness.
Sporting a chic and modern look, the Khafa Khafa Zindagi actress opted for black pencil pants, a white buttoned-up shirt, a body-hugging corset, and white heels to raise the oomph factor. For her hair and makeup, the actress kept it minimal with soft makeup and her hair in a high ponytail hairdo.
The social media post managed to steal attention with more than 30k likes.
On the work front, Iqbal was recently seen in Jaal, Barfi Laddu, Tum Ho Wajah, Dulhan, Mein Hari Piya, and Ilzaam.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287
|289.5
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 2232,800
|PKR 2,730
