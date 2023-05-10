Search

Sumbul Iqbal is a chic babe in latest Instagram photos

Noor Fatima 12:09 PM | 10 May, 2023
Sumbul Iqbal is a chic babe in latest Instagram photos
Source: Sumbul Iqbal (Instagram)

Lollywood actress, Sumbul Iqbal's recently shared a carousel of scintillating pictures on Instagram. With her 3.5 million followers on social media platforms, the Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga 2 star is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the internet. Keeping in view her grandeur and stardom, the 32-year-old diva doesn't forget to treat her fans with her drop-dead gorgeousness.

Sporting a chic and modern look, the Khafa Khafa Zindagi actress opted for black pencil pants, a white buttoned-up shirt, a body-hugging corset, and white heels to raise the oomph factor. For her hair and makeup, the actress kept it minimal with soft makeup and her hair in a high ponytail hairdo.

The social media post managed to steal attention with more than 30k likes. 

On the work front, Iqbal was recently seen in Jaal, Barfi Laddu, Tum Ho Wajah, Dulhan, Mein Hari Piya, and Ilzaam.

Arrest warrant for actress Sumbal Iqbal issued

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

