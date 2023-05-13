High-powered JIT to probe incidents of vandalism at civil, military installations amid clashes

LAHORE – Punjab interim government has decided to form a high-powered joint investigation team (JIT) to probe vandalism of civil and military installations across the region as leaders, and activists of former ruling party were held amid ongoing crackdown.

The caretaker setup decided to probe the vandalism and arson during protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers that have taken a toll on the national kitty as it suffered a loss worth billions.

On Saturday, a meeting was held to review the law and order situation under the chairmanship of Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in which officials decided to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate unfortunate incidents.

Investigators will probe the incidents and submit a comprehensive report to the government as officials vowed serious action to bring all the miscreants to justice. In this regard, all vandalized areas and landmarks will be geo-fenced, and cases against the miscreants will be heard in the anti-terrorism courts (ATCs).

Punjab IGP Dr. Usman Anwar briefed officials about the law and order situation while Public Prosecution Department was directed to ensure expeditious trial in all cases.

In a statement, CM Naqvi vowed not to spare any culprit and no innocent will be held. Those who attacked the Corps Commander House as well as other military, civil properties will not be able to evade punishment.

He maintained a zero-tolerance policy against the culprits, saying the entire force is on high alert to thwart the nefarious designs of the criminals.