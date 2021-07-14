Pakistan 'to host Afghan leaders for peace conference'

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will reportedly host prominent Afghan political leaders at a peace conference in a bid to speed up the intra-Afghan settlement as the US-led foreign military withdrawal from the war-torn country nears completion.

The Voice of America reported, citing official sources in Islamabad, that the proposed conference is scheduled for “17 to 19 July” and several Afghan leaders have already confirmed their participation.

Afghan special presidential envoy for Pakistan Mohammed Umer Daudzai and former finance minister Omar Zakhilwal have both confirmed to VOA they will attend the meeting. However, Daudzai, said the meeting “dates are still being debated.”

Former president Hamid Karzai, former ministers Salahuddin Rabbani and Omar Zakhilwal, Hazara leader Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq, former warlord-turned politician Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Ahmad Wali Masoud are among the invitees, the VOA said in its report on Wednesday.

It comes as the Taliban are reported to have raised their flag above a key border post between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and claim it is now under their control with no resistance.

Videos being shared on social media show the white flag fluttering above the Spin Boldak crossing near Kandahar.

Afghan officials have denied the post has fallen, although pictures on social media show the militants chatting to Pakistani border guards.

In recent weeks, the armed group has made rapid advances across the country, seizing a series of border posts from Afghan forces, including crossings with Iran, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

It comes as the US withdraws its forces from Afghanistan ahead of an 11 September deadline set by President Joe Biden.