Pakistan's ex-president Mamnoon Hussain dies of cancer
Web Desk
10:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Pakistan's ex-president Mamnoon Hussain dies of cancer
Share

KARACHI – Former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has passed away after protracted illness, his son Arsalan Mamnoon confirmed to local media on Wednesday. 

Hussain, 80, was suffering from cancer and had been shifted to a private hospital two weeks ago. 

The leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) served as the 12th President of Pakistan between September 2013 and September 2018. He had replaced Asif Ali Zardari and was succeeded by Arif Alvi.

Condolences pour in

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, vice president Maryam Nawaz, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and people from different walks of life have expressed sadness over the demise of the former president.

More From This Category
SCO conference: Pakistan seeks close coordination ...
10:50 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Former Rawalpindi commissioner arrested over Ring ...
09:57 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Pakistan 'to host Afghan leaders for peace ...
09:41 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase by ...
09:06 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
AJK bans tourism for ten days amid Covid fears
07:29 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
UAE becomes first Gulf country to open embassy in ...
06:49 PM | 14 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch first teaser of Mahira Khan’s upcoming drama
08:13 PM | 14 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr