Pakistan's ex-president Mamnoon Hussain dies of cancer

KARACHI – Former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has passed away after protracted illness, his son Arsalan Mamnoon confirmed to local media on Wednesday.

Hussain, 80, was suffering from cancer and had been shifted to a private hospital two weeks ago.

The leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) served as the 12th President of Pakistan between September 2013 and September 2018. He had replaced Asif Ali Zardari and was succeeded by Arif Alvi.

Condolences pour in

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, vice president Maryam Nawaz, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and people from different walks of life have expressed sadness over the demise of the former president.

سابق صدر پاکستان ممنون حسین صاحب کی وفات پر دِلی افسوس ہوا ہے۔ وہ ایک مخلص شخص تھے جنہوں نے پوری ایمانداری کے ساتھ پاکستان کی خدمت کی۔

اللہ تعالیٰ مرحوم کو جوارِ رحمت میں جگہ عطاء فرمائے۔ آمین pic.twitter.com/Uobq8C1NhI — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 14, 2021

My deepest condolences on the passing of former President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain. May Allah grant his family the strength to bear this great loss. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 14, 2021

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا سابق صدر ممنون حسین کے انتقال پر اظہار افسوس



صدر مملکت کا سابق صدر ممنون حسین کے انتقال پر گہرے رنج وغم کا اظہار — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 14, 2021