Ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed's brother Najaf Hameed arrested: report

RAWALPINDI – Najaf Hameed, the brother of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Lt (retd) Gen. Faiz Hameed, has been arrested in a graft case on Monday , Express News reported.
Anti-graft authorities apprehended Najaf Hameed from Rawalpindi court as he was wanted in a case and was on bail.
On Monday, a local case took a case against Najaf Hameed and the brother of former spymaster reached court with delay. The judge turned down his interim bail application and orders his arrest.
The anti-graft officials took Najaf Hameed into custody and left for Chakwal. The accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday for physical remand.
Najaf Hameed, who was sacked as Tehsildar last year, is the elder brother of former DG-ISI General (r) Faiz Hameed. Anti-corruption department Chakwal registered a case against him under sections related to fraud, and forgery.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.