Ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed's brother Najaf Hameed arrested: report

RAWALPINDI – Najaf Hameed, the brother of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Lt (retd) Gen. Faiz Hameed, has been arrested in a graft case on Monday , Express News reported.

Anti-graft authorities apprehended Najaf Hameed from Rawalpindi court as he was wanted in a case and was on bail.

On Monday, a local case took a case against Najaf Hameed and the brother of former spymaster reached court with delay. The judge turned down his interim bail application and orders his arrest.

The anti-graft officials took Najaf Hameed into custody and left for Chakwal. The accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday for physical remand.

Najaf Hameed, who was sacked as Tehsildar last year, is the elder brother of former DG-ISI General (r) Faiz Hameed. Anti-corruption department Chakwal registered a case against him under sections related to fraud, and forgery.

More to follow...