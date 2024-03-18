Eight militants including Waziristan attack perpetrator gunned down by Pakistani forces

ISLAMABAD – Eight militants were killed by Pakistan's security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in country's northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.

In a statement, ISPR said eight insurgents including a perpetrator of Mir Ali attack were gunned down during security forces’ operation in North Waziristan district between night of March 17 and 18.

Army mentioned having intense fire exchange during the operation and thus eight terrorists including high-value target terrorist commander Sehra alias Janan were sent to hell.

The high value target was behind terrorist attack on Security Forces’ Post in Waziristan on March 16, 2024.

Seven Pakistan Army personnel including a lieutenant colonel and a captain were martyred after a group of militants stormed security forces’ post in Mir Ali.