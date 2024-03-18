Search

Lifestyle

Is Kubra Khan getting married after appearing in Jeeto Pakistan?

Web Desk
01:28 PM | 18 Mar, 2024
The Jeeto Pakistan League has taken an unexpected twist as actor Kubra Khan finds herself amidst marriage speculations following a humorous exchange with host Fahad Mustafa.

Kubra, who recently became the captain for Team Islamabad in JPL, received Fahad’s playful blessings during an energetic segment of the show, sparking a surge of social media excitement.

In a circulating clip from the game show, Fahad jokingly hints at Kubra’s upcoming marriage, alluding to the recent marriages of Pakistani celebrities Ushna Shah, Sana Javed, and cricketer Shoaib Malik, all of whom tied the knot after their involvement in the show.

In response to Kubra’s laughter when he asked about her marriage plans, Fahad jokingly remarked, “Now that you’ve come here, it will happen. We give you our blessings, baba will make it happen.”

This light-hearted moment has triggered a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans enjoying the banter and flooding the comments section with witty remarks.

Many users jest that JPL has turned into a matchmaking show, given Fahad’s history of seemingly facilitating matches among its participants.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

01:28 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

