Is Kubra Khan getting married after appearing in Jeeto Pakistan?

The Jeeto Pakistan League has taken an unexpected twist as actor Kubra Khan finds herself amidst marriage speculations following a humorous exchange with host Fahad Mustafa.
Kubra, who recently became the captain for Team Islamabad in JPL, received Fahad’s playful blessings during an energetic segment of the show, sparking a surge of social media excitement.
In a circulating clip from the game show, Fahad jokingly hints at Kubra’s upcoming marriage, alluding to the recent marriages of Pakistani celebrities Ushna Shah, Sana Javed, and cricketer Shoaib Malik, all of whom tied the knot after their involvement in the show.
In response to Kubra’s laughter when he asked about her marriage plans, Fahad jokingly remarked, “Now that you’ve come here, it will happen. We give you our blessings, baba will make it happen.”
This light-hearted moment has triggered a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans enjoying the banter and flooding the comments section with witty remarks.
Many users jest that JPL has turned into a matchmaking show, given Fahad’s history of seemingly facilitating matches among its participants.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
