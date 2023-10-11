Talal Qureshi lights up New York Times Square Billboard

Talal Qureshi isn’t just a record producer, singer, songwriter, he is also the latest local artist to grace the New York Times Square Billboard – cementing himself among the icons of the Pakistani music industry.

The Faltu Pyar singer recently shined bright like a diamond at New York's Times Square following his latest music album, TURBO, launched by the global music streaming service Spotify – making him the first Pakistani music artist to achieve this remarkable feat.

The music producer's new album was released on October 6 and Spotify is currently promoting it for a week. Qureshi’s TURBO presents the perfect blend of East and West with modern instruments that transcend across cultures.

“This platform has been instrumental in helping me share TURBO with the world and I couldn’t have imagined a better way to launch my album. I had tears rolling down my face when I found out that I’m the first Pakistani artist with my name / album being displayed at Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys, Barcelona. I’m grateful," commented Qureshi.

The new album features various Pakistani artists including Zaw Ali, Zahoor, Blal Bloch, Natasha Noorani and Maanu. Some of the tracks included are Kali Raat, a collaboration with Zaw, SOLA featuring Zahoor, KUNDI with Blal Bloch and Yashraj, Phooloun Ki Raani featuring Natasha and Maanu, Aya (Not Honey Version) with Mitika and Yashraj, and Jaan Meri with Natasha.

Earlier, Talal garnered global attention by becoming the first Pakistani artist to be featured on the stadium LED boards during FCB's thrilling match against Sevilla at the Estadio Olímpic Lluís Companys.