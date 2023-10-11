Search

Israel fired white phosphorus munitions in Gaza: Palestine

Web Desk
11:53 PM | 11 Oct, 2023
Source: State of Palestine

Several white phosphorous bombs fired by Israel on Wednesday in the western port area of Gaza caused hundreds of suffocation cases, according to Palestinian authorities.

According to the reports, the attack resulted in hundreds of Palestinians suffocating, with some of them being taken to hospitals while others receiving on-site medical care.

According to the reports, youngsters and the elderly, particularly those who already had respiratory issues, tended to sustain the majority of the injuries.

According to an international news media outlet Anadolu ''white phosphorous had been spread over a significant area in western Gaza.''

The 1980 Geneva Convention expressly outlaws the use of white phosphorus bombs as incendiary weapons against both people and the environment, making them illegal on a global scale. 

Regarding these reports, there has been no response from the Israeli side.

Attack on Al-Karama

According to another news outlet Middle East Eye' Israeli jets and artillery fired almost 100 bombs into the Gaza's Al-Karama neighbourhood.

Israel has already cutoff supplies of food, water, and gasoline to the area under siege and is now preparing for a ground attack.

Since Saturday when Palestinian fighters launched a surprise attack, at least 1,055 Palestinians have been murdered by Israeli forces.

On the other hand, the number of Israelis killed in the surprise attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas has also crossed 1,000 while more than 2,200 Israelis are wounded. According to the Israeli media reports, 343 of these wounded people have major injuries and 22 of them are critical. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened that “what Hamas will experience will be difficult and terrible … We are going to change the Middle East.”

“This is only the beginning,” he said. “We will defeat them with force, enormous force.”

Earlier, Netanyahu warned Gaza civilians to get away from all Hamas sites, which he vowed to turn “to rubble”.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel would impose a “complete siege” on the long blockaded enclave and stressed what this meant for its 2.3 million people: “No electricity, no food, no water, no gas — it’s all closed.”

Nearly 704 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza

