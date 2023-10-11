Israel fired white phosphorus munitions in Gaza: Palestine

Several white phosphorous bombs fired by Israel on Wednesday in the western port area of Gaza caused hundreds of suffocation cases, according to Palestinian authorities.
According to the reports, the attack resulted in hundreds of Palestinians suffocating, with some of them being taken to hospitals while others receiving on-site medical care.
According to the reports, youngsters and the elderly, particularly those who already had respiratory issues, tended to sustain the majority of the injuries.
According to an international news media outlet Anadolu ''white phosphorous had been spread over a significant area in western Gaza.''
The #Israeli occupation uses the internationally prohibited white phosphorus against Palestinians in Al Karama area, north of #Gaza.— State of Palestine - MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) October 10, 2023
#الاحتلال يقصف منطقة الكرامة بالفسفور المحرم دوليا شمال مدينة #غزة.#Gaza_Under_Attack #Palestine pic.twitter.com/hk7AFt43oU
The 1980 Geneva Convention expressly outlaws the use of white phosphorus bombs as incendiary weapons against both people and the environment, making them illegal on a global scale.
Regarding these reports, there has been no response from the Israeli side.
Attack on Al-Karama
According to another news outlet Middle East Eye' Israeli jets and artillery fired almost 100 bombs into the Gaza's Al-Karama neighbourhood.
#Israeli warplanes destroy #Al_Karama neighborhood in Gaza Strip— State of Palestine - MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) October 11, 2023
الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي يدمّر حي #الكرامة في قطاع غزة#Gaza_Under_Attack#Palestine pic.twitter.com/OB4rAxYw0A
Israel has already cutoff supplies of food, water, and gasoline to the area under siege and is now preparing for a ground attack.
Since Saturday when Palestinian fighters launched a surprise attack, at least 1,055 Palestinians have been murdered by Israeli forces.
On the other hand, the number of Israelis killed in the surprise attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas has also crossed 1,000 while more than 2,200 Israelis are wounded. According to the Israeli media reports, 343 of these wounded people have major injuries and 22 of them are critical.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened that “what Hamas will experience will be difficult and terrible … We are going to change the Middle East.”
“This is only the beginning,” he said. “We will defeat them with force, enormous force.”
Earlier, Netanyahu warned Gaza civilians to get away from all Hamas sites, which he vowed to turn “to rubble”.
Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel would impose a “complete siege” on the long blockaded enclave and stressed what this meant for its 2.3 million people: “No electricity, no food, no water, no gas — it’s all closed.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.6
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.4
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,900 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 178,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Karachi
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Quetta
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Attock
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Multan
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.