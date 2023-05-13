Reward money announced for helping arrest attackers of Lahore Corps Commander's house

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Saturday announced Rs200,000 reward for people who will help in arrest of suspects involved in attacking the official residence of the Lahore Corps Commander.

The home department has also shared photos of suspects, captured from video footages of the incident. It asked the people to help the officials in their arrest, adding that the identity of the information will be kept confidential.

Meanwhile, police have formed a committee under the supervision of SSP Investigation Zunera Azfar to probe the attack at the GHQ and police stations in Rawalpindi. The other members of the committee include SDPO Cantt, SDPO City, SHO RA Bazar police station and inchrge investigation support unit.

Reports said the police had decided to arrest former law minister and PTI leader Raja Bashrat in a case related to attack on military installations. A case regarding attack on the gate of the GHQ was registered at the RA police station.

On May 9, a chaotic situation erupted across Pakistan after PTI supporters staged violent protests against the arrest of their party leader.

The charged protesters had also entered the cantonment areas in different cities, including Lahore, to hold demonstration. However, the situation turned ugly when the PTI workers carrying sticks barraged into Jinnah House – the residence of Lahore Corps Commander. Video posted on social media showed people looting things from the official residence, setting ablaze furniture and vehicles.