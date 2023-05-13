PM Shehbaz visits Lahore Corps Commander house following vandal attack 

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited the official residence of Lahore Corps Commander, also known as the Jinnah House, days after it was vandalised by PTI protesters following the arrest of Imran Khan.

The premier, who was flanked by caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and others, also held meeting with military leadership and expressed solidarity with them.

On May 9, a chaotic situation erupted across Pakistan after PTI supporters staged violent protests against the arrest of their party leader.

The charged protesters had also entered the cantonment areas in different cities, including Lahore, to hold demonstration. However, the situation turned ugly when the PTI workers carrying sticks barraged into Jinnah House – the residence of Lahore Corps Commander. Video posted on social media showed people looting things from the official residence, setting ablaze furniture and vehicles.

The prime minister while talking to injured officers and troops appreciated them for showing tolerance during the episode. “You are national hero,” he said while praising them to thwart the nefarious design of the political mob.

Later, the premier visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority head office to review the law and order situation. The meeting was attended by federal and provincial secretaries, Punjab IGP and others.

The premier was briefed on measures being taken for protection of property and lives of people, and action being taken against the miscreants.