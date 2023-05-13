PM Shehbaz visits Lahore Corps Commander house following vandal attack 

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited the official residence of Lahore Corps Commander, also known as the Jinnah House, days after it was vandalised by PTI protesters following the arrest of Imran Khan.
The premier, who was flanked by caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and others, also held meeting with military leadership and expressed solidarity with them.
On May 9, a chaotic situation erupted across Pakistan after PTI supporters staged violent protests against the arrest of their party leader.
The charged protesters had also entered the cantonment areas in different cities, including Lahore, to hold demonstration. However, the situation turned ugly when the PTI workers carrying sticks barraged into Jinnah House – the residence of Lahore Corps Commander. Video posted on social media showed people looting things from the official residence, setting ablaze furniture and vehicles.
The prime minister while talking to injured officers and troops appreciated them for showing tolerance during the episode. “You are national hero,” he said while praising them to thwart the nefarious design of the political mob.
Later, the premier visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority head office to review the law and order situation. The meeting was attended by federal and provincial secretaries, Punjab IGP and others.
The premier was briefed on measures being taken for protection of property and lives of people, and action being taken against the miscreants.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 13, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.80
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.92
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,300 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
