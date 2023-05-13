LHC orders release of PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Saturday ordered the release of 17 women workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

LHC’s Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid announced the ruling on petition filed against the detention of the PTI workers and leaders.

The detentions were made after PTI held violent protests in various cities of country, including Lahore, following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a graft case.

The high court suspended a notification for detention of the 17 PTI workers, and ordered the authorities to release her if she was not nominated in any other case.