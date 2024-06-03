Search

Immigration

Govt reveals six companies pre-qualified for PIA's privatization

Web Desk
07:57 PM | 3 Jun, 2024
Govt reveals six companies pre-qualified for PIA's privatization

ISLAMABAD - The privatization of Pakistan International Airlines continues as the government has announced to pre-qualify the companies for the sell-off of the national carrier.

A major development in this regard was reported on Monday when the Ministry of Privatisation officially stated that six companies/consortiums have been pre-qualified for the privatization of the national carrier. 

The statement comes after a meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board, which was chaired by Federal Minister for Privatisation, Investment, and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

As far as the names of the companies are concerned, Air Blue, Arif Habib Corporation, Blue World City, Fly Jinnah, Pak Ethanol Consortium, and YB Holdings Consortium are included in the list.

The participants of the board meeting decided that pre-qualified companies/consortiums would be able to participate in PIA’s bidding.

“We will ensure the transparent and swift privatization of all loss-making institutions,” Aleem Khan was quoted as saying in the statement.

“The technical and financial stability of the institutions participating in the privatization process will be taken into account,” the minister highlighted and added that the government was privatizing loss-making institutions to stabilize the national economy.

It is to be highlighted that the decision to privatize the carrier was made during the caretaker regime led by Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar for which the government had hired a consultant who had submitted a comprehensive report in this regard.

As far as the timeline is concerned, the incumbent government has reiterated to complete the process by June this year; however, there could be some delay in the completion of the process.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to outsource three airports in the country i.e. Allama Iqbal International Airport, Jinnah International Airport Karachi, and Islamabad International Airport; the process to outsource the airport in Islamabad is already underway with plans to outsource the facility for 15 years. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

07:57 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Govt reveals six companies pre-qualified for PIA's privatization

07:52 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

PIA's flight operation to Europe not resuming soon: Details inside

11:21 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Move to Germany even without any job offer: Here's what new ...

08:12 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Loudspeakers, large tourist groups banned in this Italian city: ...

07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

China announces extension in visa-free stay for Malaysia

07:43 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Here's how to pay UAE visa overstay fine

Advertisement

Latest

08:38 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Christian man attacked by mob in Sargodha over blasphemy succumbs to his injuries

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 3 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 3, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.48 748.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.57 172.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: