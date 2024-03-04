Search

US extends visa validity for citizens form this country in major relief

03:56 PM | 4 Mar, 2024
US extends visa validity for citizens form this country in major relief

BISHKEK -  In a move aimed at bolstering bilateral ties and easing travel for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, the United States has announced a significant extension in the validity period of tourist and business visas.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan confirmed the development and under the fresh announcement, the US now grants Kyrgyz citizens a ten-year validity period for new tourist and business visas, up from the previous five years.

Additionally, the U.S. Embassy announced the abolition of the $20 reciprocal fee for B1, B2, and B1/B2 visa applications for passport holders of the Kyrgyz Republic. These changes come as part of an effort to enhance travel opportunities and promote stronger connections between the American and Kyrgyz people.

The U.S. government emphasized the importance of facilitating smoother travel processes, underlining the anticipated benefits for numerous Kyrgyz travelers. With the extension of the visa validity period and the removal of the reciprocal fee, individuals from the Kyrgyz Republic can expect easier access to tourist and business visas for the United States.

Effective March 4, 2024, the new ten-year validity period applies to B1, B2, and B1/B2 visas. However, it's important to note that this change is not applicable for visas issued before this date. Furthermore, the alterations in validity and reciprocity are specific to the aforementioned visa categories.

Nestled in the heart of Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan beckons with its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage. With a population of approximately 6.5 million, this landlocked country boasts a diverse tapestry of ethnicities and traditions.

Each year, Kyrgyzstan attracts a growing number of tourists eager to explore its pristine natural beauty, from towering mountains to crystal-clear lakes. Must-visit destinations include the enchanting Issyk-Kul Lake, the historic city of Osh with its bustling bazaars, and the breathtaking Ala Archa National Park. Whether trekking through rugged terrain or immersing in nomadic culture, Kyrgyzstan offers an unforgettable adventure for travelers seeking authenticity and serenity.

03:56 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

