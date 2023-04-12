Pakistani national amongst new winners of $1million in Dubai Duty Free Draw

DUBAI - A Pakistani national and Saudi citizen and have become the new dollar millionaire as Dubai Duty Free conducted the latest draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion

The Pakistani Abdul Ahad was declared winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 420 with ticket number 1890, which he purchased online on April 3.

The 42-year-old is based in Manama, Bahrain, and was surprised to know about the jackpot that he hit on Wednesday. Ahad works as an administrator for a restaurant and started buying tickets to the Dubai Duty Free promotion last year.

“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! This will definitely change my life,” he said as he became the 24th Pakistani national to have won $1 million since the start of the promotion.

Besides, a 66-year-old Saudi Arabian national based in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, also won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 419 with ticket number 3516. Salem A. had purchased the ticket online on March 27.

The 66-year-old Saudi citizen is a father of 10 and a retired IT consultant. Commenting on the win, he said words could not describe his feelings but said he, really, really thanks Dubai Duty Free from the bottom of his heart.

Salem is the 11th Saudi national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Besides, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and one motorbike that were all won by Indian nationals as Indian national Imran Khan based in Oman won a Mercedes Benz S500.

"I really appreciate this once-in-a lifetime opportunity, and I hope to receive more calls like this in the future," he said as quoted by Gulf Today.

Moreover, Anis Ahmed, a 61-year-old Indian national based in Noida, India won a BMW X6 M50i. Surprisingly, he is a first time ticket buyer.

“With my first ever ticket to Dubai Duty Free, this is a very good experience. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!“ he said.

Joaquin Fernandes, an Indian national based in Goa won a BMW R nineT Scrambler through the ticket which he purchased on March 11 on his way back to Goa from Dubai.