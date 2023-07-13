Bali unveils tourist tax: Here's how much tourists will pay

JAKARTA - After weeks of deliberation, the authorities in Indonesian tourist hotspot, Bali have decided to charge tourists who visit the country.

A tax worth 150,000 rupiah ($10) will be imposed on tourists from next year in an effort to preserve its culture and raise funds. Bali, known as the 'Island of Gods,' generates revenue from tourism and seeks to capitalize on its attractive hotspots besides safeguarding its tropical allure.

Confirming the tax, Governor I Wayan Koster explained that the fee will be a one-time payment for foreign tourists visiting Bali and must be paid electronically and will be applicable to international tourists arriving in Bali from abroad or other parts of Indonesia.

Interestingly, domestic Indonesian tourists will be exempt from this levy.

When asked if the new tax would deter visitors from touring the destination, Koster negated the perception and said authorities did not believe numbers would reduce.

"It's not a problem. We will use it for the environment, culture and we will build better quality infrastructure, so traveling to Bali will be more comfortable and safe," he told reporters.

“This effort requires cooperation, participation, and mutual cooperation between the Government, Regional Governments, tourism actors, and foreign tourists,” Koster added.

Bali is also cracking down on rowdy visitors after a series of incidents that included acts of disrespect to the predominantly Hindu island's culture surfaced.

The immigration authorities deported a Danish woman last month after she was filmed flashing to the public while riding a motorbike.

Besides tax, awareness is also in focus as in March, Bali's tourism board said it would begin an advertising campaign designed to educate visitors on how to behave at culturally sensitive locations.

Bali remains a favorite spot for partygoers and the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) reported tourist arrivals to the island in March 2023 as 370,832 visits which is 14.59% increase compared to February 2023.

The tourism tax is being imposed across the world in multiple cities. Recently, Manchester became the first UK city to impose a tourist tax and everyone who stays in a city center hotel or holiday apartment has to pay £1 per night, per room.

Officially called the ‘City Visitor Charge’, it is hoped that it will raise £ 3 million a year; Edinburgh is also slated to introduce the same tax.