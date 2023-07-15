Search

Immigration

Sweden's residence permit likely to change: Here's what this 'anti-immigration' proposal means

09:11 PM | 15 Jul, 2023
KIRUNA - The Swedish government is likely to introduce apparently anti-immigration legislation making immigration difficult for family members of foreign residents residing in the country.

The lack of integration in recent years is the reason behind such a proposal that aims to increase the age limit for refusing a residence permit for foreign residents’ family members from 18 to 21 years. 

Commenting on the proposal, the Migration Minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard said that measures are necessary, stressing that the country is currently dealing with major challenges related to the inclusion of migrants into society.

“Extensive immigration in recent years combined with a lack of integration has contributed to Sweden facing major challenges with growing exclusion. In order to break and reverse the development, a series of measures need to be taken,” the statement of Minister Stenergard reads. 

If the legislation is passed, a residence permit may be refused for a partner or spouse in cases when the partner who is in Sweden or the partner who wants to join them is under the age of 21.

Minister Stenergard said that this legislation would help in preventing forced marriages, emphasizing that this is the highest age limit that is permitted by the EU law.

“The possibilities for exemptions from the support requirement in the case of relative immigration, when the dependent person is alternatively in need of protection, are also limited,” the Swedish government further said.

In addition to the above-mentioned proposal, the government said that it also wants to withdraw a provision that gives the right to Swedish Migration Agency to grant residence permits to those subject to “unfortunate situations”; it stressed that children should continue to be granted residence permits when under such circumstances, Schengenvisoinfo reported.

“It is proposed that the provisions on residence permits due to particularly distressing circumstances be removed and that children should instead be granted residence permits due to particularly distressing circumstances, even if the circumstances do not have the same seriousness and weight as for adults,” the government’s statement said.

The proposals come following an agreement that has been reached between the Sweden Democrats and the government, and if approved, the changes to the law have been proposed to enter into force on December 1, 2023.

