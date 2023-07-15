Sweden's residence permit likely to change: Here's what this 'anti-immigration' proposal means

KIRUNA - The Swedish government is likely to introduce apparently anti-immigration legislation making immigration difficult for family members of foreign residents residing in the country.
The lack of integration in recent years is the reason behind such a proposal that aims to increase the age limit for refusing a residence permit for foreign residents’ family members from 18 to 21 years.
Commenting on the proposal, the Migration Minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard said that measures are necessary, stressing that the country is currently dealing with major challenges related to the inclusion of migrants into society.
“Extensive immigration in recent years combined with a lack of integration has contributed to Sweden facing major challenges with growing exclusion. In order to break and reverse the development, a series of measures need to be taken,” the statement of Minister Stenergard reads.
If the legislation is passed, a residence permit may be refused for a partner or spouse in cases when the partner who is in Sweden or the partner who wants to join them is under the age of 21.
Minister Stenergard said that this legislation would help in preventing forced marriages, emphasizing that this is the highest age limit that is permitted by the EU law.
“The possibilities for exemptions from the support requirement in the case of relative immigration, when the dependent person is alternatively in need of protection, are also limited,” the Swedish government further said.
In addition to the above-mentioned proposal, the government said that it also wants to withdraw a provision that gives the right to Swedish Migration Agency to grant residence permits to those subject to “unfortunate situations”; it stressed that children should continue to be granted residence permits when under such circumstances, Schengenvisoinfo reported.
“It is proposed that the provisions on residence permits due to particularly distressing circumstances be removed and that children should instead be granted residence permits due to particularly distressing circumstances, even if the circumstances do not have the same seriousness and weight as for adults,” the government’s statement said.
The proposals come following an agreement that has been reached between the Sweden Democrats and the government, and if approved, the changes to the law have been proposed to enter into force on December 1, 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 15, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|367.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Karachi
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Quetta
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Attock
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Multan
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
