Search

Immigration

Dubai close to full tourism recovery as 4.67 million people visit emirate in 2023

Web Desk 11:34 PM | 3 May, 2023
Dubai close to full tourism recovery as 4.67 million people visit emirate in 2023

DUBAI - The number of international overnight visitors in the first quarter of 2023 for Dubai reached 4.67 million implying that the tourism is rebounding years after the pandemic disrupted travel.  

According to data published by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai was visited by 3.97 million tourists during the same period in 2022 which confirms that there is a 17 per cent year-on-year growth and best first quarter performance since the pandemic began. 

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum commented on the stats by saying that the remarkable growth in international visitation achieved by Dubai demonstrates the city’s emergence as one of the key destinations leading the way in the recovery of the global tourism sector.

"This achievement has been made possible by the far-reaching vision of the leadership to transform Dubai into one of the world’s fastest-growing metropolises and the globe’s pre-eminent hub for travel, talent, entrepreneurship and investment," he added.

The industry results announced at Arabian Travel Market position Dubai as the fastest recovering destination globally, achieving 98 percent of pre-pandemic levels in first quarter of this year even surpassing projection made by the United Nations World Trade Organisation which said international tourist arrivals could reach between 80-95 percent of pre-pandemic levels this year, especially in Europe and the Middle East. 

Interestingly, 4.75 million tourists arrived in Dubai in the first three months of 2019 before the pandemic began which implies that the gap is being narrowed down swiftly.  

The travel recovery has sent waves of jubilation across the tourism experts who claim that the future looks promising for Dubai considering the available stats.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said the first quarter performance has 'set us off on a very strong trajectory' for the year.

"The positive industry performance is an endorsement of our well-defined strategy, and a testament to the unwavering support of our tourism industry partners and stakeholders," he opined.

The United Arab Emirates in general and Dubai in particular are trying to attract tourists and as per latest developments, a Schengen style visa is also being envisioned for the region. The statistics confirm that Dubai will continue to be visited by businessmen, politicians, IT experts, globetrotters and people from all walks of life who find the region pleasant in terms of oppurtunites and lifestyle offered.  

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

GCC countries likely to offer unified 'Schengen-style' visa to spur tourism

03:38 PM | 3 May, 2023

Pakistan’s pavilion at Arabian Travel Market 2023 showcases rich tourism potential

11:09 AM | 2 May, 2023

Minister hopeful about subsidizing Hajj 2023, warns of problems during pilgrimage

11:31 PM | 1 May, 2023

NCA unearths gang involved in laundering over £100m to Dubai from UK

09:56 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Hajj 2023: Official date for first Hajj flight from Pakistan announced

09:31 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Hajj 2023: Pakistani pilgrims to get accommodation near Masjid-e-Nabawi

11:25 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

WATCH – Trailer release of Ahmed Ali Akbar's 'Idiots'

12:21 AM | 4 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 03, 2023

09:04 AM | 3 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.25 289.4
Euro EUR 313.5 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.65 762.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 40.99 41.39
Danish Krone DKK 41.76 42.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.3 214.3
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 3, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: