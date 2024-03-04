Search

Gold price increases by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Web Desk
05:16 PM | 4 Mar, 2024
Gold price increases by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 900 and was sold at Rs 221,200 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 220,300 on the last trading day. 

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 771 to Rs 189,643 from Rs 188,872 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 173,840 from Rs 173,132, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $03 to $2,106 from $2,103, the Association reported.

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 4 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 282.45
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.13 27.43
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

