Gold price increases by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 900 and was sold at Rs 221,200 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 220,300 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 771 to Rs 189,643 from Rs 188,872 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 173,840 from Rs 173,132, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $03 to $2,106 from $2,103, the Association reported.