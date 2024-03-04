Saleem Karsaz writes history by getting Aeon & Trisl ranked as the #1 agency by Emaar

Search

World

05:40 PM | 4 Mar, 2024
 Aeon & Trisl Real Estate, a multinational real estate headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Pakistan, proudly marks a historic moment as it illuminates on the iconic Burj Khalifa again with another remarkable achievement.

 Under the dynamic leadership of Group CEO, Mr. Saleem Karsaz, the company celebrates securing the prestigious number 1 Position award from Emaar Properties at Annual Broker Awards 2023 held on 28th February 2024 at Armani Hotel, Dubai.

Emaar remains one of the most valued, admired and trusted Real Estate Developers in the region and the world. In a stunning display of recognition, Aeon & Trisl’s outstanding accomplishments are showcased on the world-renowned icon Burj Khalifa.

 Mr. Saleem Karsaz, a visionary leader in the industry, led the charge in achieving the number 1 Position, surpassing all expectations. Furthermore, Aeon & Trisl benefits from the expertise and leadership of its Chief Operating Officer in Dubai, Mr. Baber Shah. With a wealth of experience and a steadfast commitment to excellence, he is pivotal in driving the company's operational efficiency and strategic vision forward.

 As Aeon & Trisl shines brightly with this historic accomplishment, Mr Saleem Karsaz and his team remain steadfast in their commitment to redefining industry standards and delivering unparalleled value to clients. With an unwavering focus on integrity, professionalism, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to serve as a beacon of excellence in the real estate sector.

