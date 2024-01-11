Jeddah Tower set to dethrone Burj Khalifa as world's tallest building

With an anticipated height of more than 1,000 metres, the Jeddah Tower, also called Kingdom Tower, is being built in Saudi Arabia and is projected to overtake the Burj Khalifa as the world's tallest structure.

The world's tallest structure, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai reached previously unheard-of heights in 2010, rising to a height of 828 metres.

Per Guinness World Records, the Jeddah Tower—which is predicted to rise to a height of over 1,000 metres (1 km; 3,281 feet)—may, when it is finished, completely alter the skyline.

Constructed by the Jeddah Economic Company, this impressive building is intended to be a multipurpose complex with offices, high-end condominiums, serviced apartments and luxurious homes.

After a five-year pause, work on this architectural marvel—which is part of a massive $20 billion mega-project—began in 2023. It is situated in north Jeddah.

The Burj Khalifa's record-breaking reign might be seriously challenged by its anticipated scale and facilities, which is why the secrecy surrounding its completion date further heightens the suspense.

This new monument of human achievement, about to soar even higher into the annals of architectural history, is eagerly awaited by the architectural world.