Search

Immigration

US' controversial immigration law gets challenged by Department of Justice

Web Desk
08:48 PM | 22 May, 2024
US' controversial immigration law gets challenged by Department of Justice

WASHINGTON - The US Department of Justice challenged on Wednesday, a controversial immigration law introduced by the state of Oklahoma.

The Justice Department has filed suit against the State of Oklahoma to challenge House Bill 4156 (HB 4156) under the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause and Foreign Commerce Clause.

In an official press release, the department said the constitution assigns the federal government the authority to regulate immigration and manage international borders. 

'Pursuant to this authority, Congress has established a comprehensive immigration framework governing noncitizens’ entry, reentry and presence. Because HB 4156 is preempted by federal law and violates the U.S. Constitution, the Justice Department seeks a declaration that HB 4156 is invalid and an order enjoining the state from enforcing the law,' the press release said.

Commenting on the law, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said Oklahoma cannot disregard the U.S. Constitution and settled Supreme Court precedent

'We have brought this action to ensure that Oklahoma adheres to the Constitution and the framework adopted by Congress for regulation of immigration,' he opined.   

It is to be highlighted that Oklahoma’s law would create new state crimes to regulate noncitizens’ entry and reentry into and presence in, the United States, with charges ranging from a misdemeanor to a felony.

As far as the details are concerned, HB 4156 requires noncitizens convicted of violating its provisions to leave the State, effectively granting Oklahoma the independent authority to exile noncitizens from the State and thereby permitting a patchwork of state immigration schemes. 

The Department of Justice pleads that the Supreme Court has already recognized in another case that the authority to admit noncitizens and to determine their status in the United States is a core responsibility of the federal government.

'HB 4156 impedes the federal government’s comprehensive immigration scheme and interferes with its conduct of foreign relations,' said the official press release.

The suit was filed on behalf of the United States, including the Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security and Department of State and in a few days it would be clear what happens to the 'controversial' law.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:53 PM | 22 May, 2024

Important Update on Pakistani Passport Fees in the USA

08:48 PM | 22 May, 2024

US' controversial immigration law gets challenged by Department of ...

08:34 PM | 22 May, 2024

Extreme turbulence leaves one dead, dozens injured mid air: Details ...

08:12 PM | 22 May, 2024

UK amends EU settlement Scheme and here are the changes

12:21 PM | 22 May, 2024

Turkey grants visa-free access to another country

08:35 PM | 21 May, 2024

Germany to issue long term visas for Pakistan but for this community

Immigration

08:24 PM | 20 May, 2024

Schengen Visa fee goes up: Here are the new visa fees

11:57 AM | 21 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia places largest ever order for Airbus planes: Here are ...

01:15 PM | 20 May, 2024

UK official explains ban on students from bringing dependents

04:22 PM | 21 May, 2024

How to stay fit during Hajj 2024? These official guidelines are must ...

08:12 PM | 20 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia clarifies condition for getting Umrah permit as Hajj ...

08:44 PM | 20 May, 2024

Finland mulls full tuition fee for international students in major ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:23 PM | 22 May, 2024

NIH warns of Congo fever risk ahead of Eidul Azha

Gold & Silver

01:13 PM | 22 May, 2024

Gold suffers slight losses in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 22 May 2024

 Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 277.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.34 748.34
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.34 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.98 26.28
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: