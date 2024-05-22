Search

NIH warns of Congo fever risk ahead of Eidul Azha

09:23 PM | 22 May, 2024
congo virus

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued a warning regarding the potential spread of the Congo virus due to increased contact with sacrificial animals on the eve of Eidul Azha.

According to the NIH, 101 cases of the Congo virus were reported across the country over the past year. The institute expressed concern that the virus could proliferate during Eidul Azha, a time when people are in close proximity to sacrificial animals.

The NIH advisory urges relevant departments to remain on high alert and implement necessary precautions to mitigate the risk. The advisory highlights the increased contact between people and animals during this period, which may facilitate the spread of the virus.

To safeguard against the Congo virus, the NIH advises citizens and relevant departments to take precautionary measures. One specific recommendation is for people to wear light-colored clothing, making it easier to spot ticks that may carry the virus.

The NIH emphasizes the importance of vigilance and proactive steps to ensure public health safety during the festive season.

Gold & Silver

01:13 PM | 22 May, 2024

Gold suffers slight losses in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 22 May 2024

 Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 277.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.34 748.34
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.34 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.98 26.28
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

