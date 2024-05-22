NIH warns of Congo fever risk ahead of Eidul Azha

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued a warning regarding the potential spread of the Congo virus due to increased contact with sacrificial animals on the eve of Eidul Azha.

According to the NIH, 101 cases of the Congo virus were reported across the country over the past year. The institute expressed concern that the virus could proliferate during Eidul Azha, a time when people are in close proximity to sacrificial animals.

The NIH advisory urges relevant departments to remain on high alert and implement necessary precautions to mitigate the risk. The advisory highlights the increased contact between people and animals during this period, which may facilitate the spread of the virus.

To safeguard against the Congo virus, the NIH advises citizens and relevant departments to take precautionary measures. One specific recommendation is for people to wear light-colored clothing, making it easier to spot ticks that may carry the virus.

The NIH emphasizes the importance of vigilance and proactive steps to ensure public health safety during the festive season.