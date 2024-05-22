NIH warns of Congo fever risk ahead of Eidul Azha

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued a warning regarding the potential spread of the Congo virus due to increased contact with sacrificial animals on the eve of Eidul Azha.
According to the NIH, 101 cases of the Congo virus were reported across the country over the past year. The institute expressed concern that the virus could proliferate during Eidul Azha, a time when people are in close proximity to sacrificial animals.
The NIH advisory urges relevant departments to remain on high alert and implement necessary precautions to mitigate the risk. The advisory highlights the increased contact between people and animals during this period, which may facilitate the spread of the virus.
To safeguard against the Congo virus, the NIH advises citizens and relevant departments to take precautionary measures. One specific recommendation is for people to wear light-colored clothing, making it easier to spot ticks that may carry the virus.
The NIH emphasizes the importance of vigilance and proactive steps to ensure public health safety during the festive season.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|277.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.34
|748.34
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.34
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.98
|26.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
