Lahore airport resumes international flight operation after fire incident

Following the recent fire incident that disrupted operations at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport, international travellers can now heave a sigh of relief as services have been fully restored.

Airport Manager Nazir Ahmad Khan confirmed the resumption of international flights, noting the successful arrival of two inbound flights from Madinah earlier today.

Passengers on board PK 761 and PK 757 were warmly received at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, signalling a significant stride toward restoring normalcy in air travel operations.

Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif personally inspected the restoration efforts at the airport, stressing the importance of swift and efficient action in such challenging circumstances. Minister Asif, while overseeing the ongoing work, expressed satisfaction with the progress made in reinstating the airport's full functionality.

The fire incident, occurring on Thursday, briefly disrupted international flight operations, prompting concerns regarding delays, cancellations, and rescheduling.

Addressing these concerns, a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority urged passengers to stay informed by contacting their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules and any alternative arrangements.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused and greatly appreciate our passengers' understanding during this challenging time," the spokesperson stated, reiterating the commitment to prioritizing passenger safety and well-being.

Efforts to normalize operations persist, with authorities tirelessly working to ensure the seamless operation of Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport.