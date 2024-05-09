Lahore airport flight operations suspended until 10 PM

Following a fire incident at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, flight operations have been temporarily suspended, causing disruption to air travel schedules.

According to a notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), flight operations at Lahore Airport will remain suspended until 10 PM. Previously, the closure duration had been until 3:30 PM.

The notification specifies that immigration system restoration efforts have been allocated time until 10 PM. Once the Immigration Management System (IMS) is restored, international flight operations can resume.

Restrictions on International Flights

Sources from the aviation sector indicate that Lahore Airport has been closed for international flights, while domestic flights and cargo aircraft are permitted to land at the airport.

In the aftermath of the fire incident, 24 domestic and international flights to and from Lahore have been canceled, with three flights diverted to alternative airports.

Foreign flights present in the airspace have been directed to land at alternative airports to facilitate their passengers. The outbreak of fire in the airport lounge area has disrupted immigration processes, leading to delays and cancellations of flights. Consequently, the first Hajj flight from Lahore has also been halted.

According to airport authorities, the immigration counter sealing was compromised due to a short circuit, which resulted in the spread of fire.

The fire incident at Lahore Airport has caused significant inconvenience to passengers and airlines, necessitating the suspension of flight operations and leading to flight cancellations and diversions. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy to airport operations, with a focus on addressing the immigration system issues caused by the fire outbreak.