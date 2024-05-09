Lahore airport flight operations suspended until 10 PM

Following a fire incident at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, flight operations have been temporarily suspended, causing disruption to air travel schedules.
According to a notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), flight operations at Lahore Airport will remain suspended until 10 PM. Previously, the closure duration had been until 3:30 PM.
The notification specifies that immigration system restoration efforts have been allocated time until 10 PM. Once the Immigration Management System (IMS) is restored, international flight operations can resume.
Sources from the aviation sector indicate that Lahore Airport has been closed for international flights, while domestic flights and cargo aircraft are permitted to land at the airport.
In the aftermath of the fire incident, 24 domestic and international flights to and from Lahore have been canceled, with three flights diverted to alternative airports.
Foreign flights present in the airspace have been directed to land at alternative airports to facilitate their passengers. The outbreak of fire in the airport lounge area has disrupted immigration processes, leading to delays and cancellations of flights. Consequently, the first Hajj flight from Lahore has also been halted.
According to airport authorities, the immigration counter sealing was compromised due to a short circuit, which resulted in the spread of fire.
The fire incident at Lahore Airport has caused significant inconvenience to passengers and airlines, necessitating the suspension of flight operations and leading to flight cancellations and diversions. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy to airport operations, with a focus on addressing the immigration system issues caused by the fire outbreak.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.35
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.79
|748.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.99
|914.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.46
|169.46
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.06
|309.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
