PTI's Rehana Dar arrested in Sialkot amid first anniversary of May 9 tragedy

SIALKOT – PTI leader Rehana Dar, the mother of Sialkot-based politicians Usman Dar and Umar Dar, was arrested for giving protest call on May 9 (today).

Umar Dar has confirmed the arrest of his mother, saying several other women were also arrested by the police.

The mother of Dar brothers was going to an event when she was taken into custody by the police.

It is recalled that Rehana Dar took part in Feb 8 General election as an independent candidate against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.

Asif defeated her in a tight contest however, the PTI leader had made rigging allegations against the PML-N leader.

