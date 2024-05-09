Search

Temperatures in Punjab to rise by 5 degrees by May 10

Web Desk
05:32 PM | 9 May, 2024
Punjab weather

As Punjab faces scorching temperatures, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issues a warning, predicting a substantial increase in day temperatures by up to 5 degrees Celsius until May 10.

Plains areas, particularly, are expected to bear the brunt of the heatwave, cautioned a PDMA spokesperson.

In addition to soaring temperatures, dusty winds are forecasted, with potential rainfall across most districts of Punjab from May 10 to 12. Thunderstorms are anticipated in southern Punjab on May 10 and 11.

PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia advises citizens to stay hydrated and minimize exposure to the sun as precautionary measures against the heatwave.

Lahore Weather Update

Meanwhile, Lahore anticipates a gradual rise in temperatures, reaching 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday. With the current temperature at 32 degrees Celsius, the city braces for intense heat over the next 48 hours.

Nationwide Weather Outlook

Across the country, hot and dry weather prevails, especially severe in central and southern regions during the day. Relief may come with anticipated rainfall in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the evening.

In Islamabad and adjoining areas, hot and dry conditions persist, with partly cloudy evenings and chances of rain. Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may experience rainfall, offering temporary relief.

KP Areas

Expect rain in various KP regions, including Waziristan, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swat, Chitral, Dir, Kohat, as well as partly cloudy evenings in Murree and Galiyat.

Karachi Weather 

Karachi experiences warm and clear weather, with temperatures ranging between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius. Despite sea breezes mitigating a heatwave scenario, residents are cautioned due to high humidity levels.

With winds from the west at 15km per hour and humidity at 78%, Karachi residents are advised to stay cautious amidst the intense heat.

