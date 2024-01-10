Search

Islamabad Weather Update: Cold spell to intensify in capital as Met Office forecasts chilly week

Web Desk
12:51 PM | 10 Jan, 2024
Islamabad weather update
Source: File Photo

Pakistan's capital Islamabad is experiencing cold wave, and chilly weather will intensify in the coming days with the arrival of frosty Siberian winds.

Residents of twin cities reel under severe cold conditions as the temperature touched 5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Flights also faced delays at Islamabad airport, while road travel remained suspended in early hours due to dense fog.

In its fresh advisory, PMD said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. It said citizens are advised to be cautious. Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.

Islamabad Rain Update

On Wednesday, there is no prediction of showers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi or other parts of the region.

Islamabad temperature today

Amid the bone-chilling weather, the temperature in the capital hovers around 5-14 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at around 35 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 20km/h. UV Index was recorded low with visibility around 10 km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The air quality of the city was recorded at over 170 which is Very Unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Pakistan Weather outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

PMD said dense fog likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh during this week. Citizens are advised to be cautious.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures in Pakistan

Leh -11, Skardu -09, Kalam -07, Kalat, Gupis -06, Srinagar, Gilgit -05, Astore -04, Quetta, Chitral, Dir and Rawalakot -03.

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital sees year's coldest night as temperature dips

Web Desk

