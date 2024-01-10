Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital sees year's coldest night as temperature dips

People in Pakistan's largest city Karachi experienced its coldest day this winter with the maximum temperature dropping to a 12°C, which is below normal.

In its advisory, Met Officer predicts cold and dry weather in the next 24 hours, as Pakistanis brace for further frosty days.

Further colder weather will prevail in the next 3-4 days, with minimum of 10°C, lasting for the next two to three weeks.

Karachi Temperature Today

As per the latest advisory, there are no chances of downpour in Karachi or in other Sindh regions and cold weather will continue.

The temperature span will be from 12°C to 20°C. Max UV Index was moderate in port city with low visibility.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 184, which is Very Unhealthy.

Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab. Fog/smog is likely in plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night hours.