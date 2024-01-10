Search

PakistanWeather

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital sees year's coldest night as temperature dips

Cold spell to intensify in coming days as

Web Desk
10:32 AM | 10 Jan, 2024
Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital sees year's coldest night as temperature dips
Source: File Photo

People in Pakistan's largest city Karachi experienced its coldest day this winter with the maximum temperature dropping to a 12°C, which is below normal.

In its advisory, Met Officer predicts cold and dry weather in the next 24 hours, as Pakistanis brace for further frosty days.

Further colder weather will prevail in the next 3-4 days, with minimum of 10°C, lasting for the next two to three weeks. 

Karachi Temperature Today

As per the latest advisory, there are no chances of downpour in Karachi or in other Sindh regions and cold weather will continue. 

The temperature span will be from 12°C to 20°C. Max UV Index was moderate in port city with low visibility.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 184, which is Very Unhealthy.

Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab. Fog/smog is likely in plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night hours.

Lahore weather Update: Cold wave, dense fog grip Punjab as temperature drops below normal

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:58 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Pakistan Startup Fund launched with plans to invest Rs2 billion per ...

11:39 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Sindh reports two more cases of new coronavirus variant JN1

05:59 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Maritime security exercise SEA GUARD-24 begins in Karachi

02:28 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Extreme cold weather kills two teachers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

11:19 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital shivers as temperature ...

10:42 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Punjab Winter Vacations latest update here

Most viewed

01:12 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP today as ...

03:14 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Thick fog envelops capital as mercury dips

04:05 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Pakistan set to start offering iPhones to freelancers through easy ...

05:52 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Social media 'down across Pakistan' again ahead of PTI's telethon

10:49 AM | 8 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Rain likely in Punjab, Potohar region as cold ...

06:29 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

KP extends winter vacations for the second time amid biting cold

Advertisement

Latest

11:27 AM | 10 Jan, 2024

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to gain ground against US dollar in interbank

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 10 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 10th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 10 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against dollar and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the middle of week, US dollar was quoted at 280.8 for buying and 283.55 for selling.

Euro stands at 308.5 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.8 283.55
Euro EUR 308.5 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.63 756.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.53 39.93
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.06 36.41
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.12 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.08 925.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.53 61.13
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.89 177.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.38 739.38
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 332.42 334.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.2 8.35

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 10 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trajectory in Pakistani market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,528.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat gold stands at Rs201,800, 21 karat rate at Rs192,600 and each told of 18k gold at Rs. 165,075.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: