Lahore Weather Update: Will there be more rains in Punjab capital?

LAHORE – Light drizzle occurred in the wee hours of Thursday in Lahore and adjourning areas and showers turned weather cold.
The precipitation also disrupted power supply in parts of provincial capital as several feeders tripped. Several areas including Jail Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, GOR, Kalma Chowk, received rain.
For Friday, there are very less chances of rain and it will be a bright day in the city, as per PMD advisory.
Lahore temperature is expected to remain between 10-23°C. Humidity remains at 47pc and winds blew at 11km/h.
The air quality in the second largest city was recorded at over 150 which is very unhealthy.
Weather in other parts of Pakistan
Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.
Met Office said partly cloudy weather with light rain-wind/thunderstorm and snowfall are expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and other hilly regions.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.07
|751.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.31
|917.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
