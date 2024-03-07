Lahore Weather Update: Will there be more rains in Punjab capital?

LAHORE – Light drizzle occurred in the wee hours of Thursday in Lahore and adjourning areas and showers turned weather cold.

The precipitation also disrupted power supply in parts of provincial capital as several feeders tripped. Several areas including Jail Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, GOR, Kalma Chowk, received rain.

For Friday, there are very less chances of rain and it will be a bright day in the city, as per PMD advisory.

Lahore Temperature Today

Lahore temperature is expected to remain between 10-23°C. Humidity remains at 47pc and winds blew at 11km/h.

Lahore Air Quality

The air quality in the second largest city was recorded at over 150 which is very unhealthy.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

Met Office said partly cloudy weather with light rain-wind/thunderstorm and snowfall are expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and other hilly regions.