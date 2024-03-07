Gold sees significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan in line with rising international prices on Thursday.

The per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs2,750 to settle at Rs228,150 while the price of 10-gram saw an increase of Rs2,358 to close at Rs195,602.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $26 to settle at $2,174 per ounce.

A day earlier, the price of 24 karat gold per tola surged by Rs1,500, reaching Rs225,400 in comparison to its previous sale at Rs223,900.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs1,286 to Rs193,244 from Rs191,958, while the rates for 10 grams of 22 karat gold climbed to Rs177,140 from Rs175,962, as reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.