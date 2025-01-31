Today Gold Price in Pakistan – January 31, 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs290,300 per tola while the rate of 10 grams of bullion remains at Rs248,885 on Friday in the local market on January 31, 2025.
22 karat Gold is being sold at 265,950 per tola, 21 Karat at 253,900, and 18 Karat at 217,600.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Gold Rates Today 30 January 2025
|Gold Type
|New Price
|Tola
|Rs290,300
|10 Grams
|Rs248,885
Today Gold price in Karachi
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs290,300
|Rs247,513
|Islamabad
|Rs290,300
|Rs247,513
|Lahore
|Rs290,300
|Rs247,513
|Multan
|Rs290,300
|Rs247,513
|Peshawar
|Rs290,300
|Rs247,513
