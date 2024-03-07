Search

Business

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- SAR to PKR - 7 March 2024

11:44 AM | 7 Mar, 2024
Saudi Riyal on Thursday moved up to Rs74.50 on March 7, 2024, Thursday. The selling rate hovers at Rs75.45.

Data shares by exchange companies show that SAR gained 5 paisas against the PKR in the open market.

SAR to PKR Rate – 7 March 2024

Date Exchange Rate Difference
7 March 2024  74.50 Rs0.50
6 March 2024  74.45

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 7 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.1
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.07 751.07
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.31 917.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.04 318.54
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

