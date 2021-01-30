Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 January 2021
11:51 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,900 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,174 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs.101,380 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Karachi
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Islamabad
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Peshawar
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Quetta
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Sialkot
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Attock
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Gujranwala
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Jehlum
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Multan
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Gujrat
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Nawabshah
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Chakwal
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Hyderabad
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Nowshehra
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Sargodha
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Faisalabad
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
|Mirpur
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,576
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 January 202111:51 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
- 'No military solution': UN chief asks India, Pakistan resolve Kashmir ...10:47 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
- All educational institutions in Punjab to reopen from Monday10:21 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-January-30- ...09:27 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
-
- Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhary tie the knot in Karachi07:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Kapil Sharma wishes to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan06:48 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Sheheryar on way to recovery post surgery, thanks fans and followers ...03:44 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021