Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 January 2021
11:51 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,900 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,174 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs.101,380 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Karachi PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Islamabad PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Peshawar PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Quetta PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Sialkot PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Attock PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Gujranwala PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Jehlum PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Multan PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Bahawalpur PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Gujrat PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Nawabshah PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Chakwal PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Hyderabad PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Nowshehra PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Sargodha PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Faisalabad PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576
Mirpur PKR 110,900 PKR 1,576

TOP LISTS

